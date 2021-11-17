A 22-year-old man died and two others, including a four-year-old boy were injured in a road accident on Tuesday afternoon, Kibris Postasi reported.

While driving along the Tepebaşı – Akdeniz Highway, 27-year-old Muhammet Kahraman, who was headed away from Tepebaşı towards the coast, lost control of his car on a left-hand bend. The car left the road, struck the earthen bank and then somersaulted. He and his two passengers, four-year-old Sultan Ecrin Kahraman and Sultan Kahraman (22), were injured and taken to Nicosia State Hospital, Sultan Karahman (22) was seriously injured in the accident and despite all efforts to save him, he died.

The driver and young boy remain in hospital.

Kibris Postasi