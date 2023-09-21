Thursday, 21 September 2023

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a salon car collided with a cement mixing lorry on the Kyrenia-Çatalköy road at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver of the saloon car Murat Kutulu (48), joined the main road without due care and was struck by the lorry being driven by Bereket Yilmaz (36), who was driving at speed towards Değirmenlik.

The driver of the saloon car and his passenger Sezgin Kojak (46) were taken to Kyrenia State Hospital. The driver, Murat Kutulu, who was seriously injured, was then transported to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

Yeniduzen