Saturday, 5 March, 2022.

A man and a woman were jailed for six months each after they were found guilty of abusing their four-year-old child in Camlibel, Yeniduzen reported.

Stepmother SK, who severely battered the child in Çamlıbel on the grounds that she was “spoiled“, and CK, who filmed the assault, were tried at Kyrenia District Court and sentenced to six months in prison each.

Judge Hazan Aksun pronouncing sentence, stated that the child had been affected both physically and psychologically by the incident.

Aksun stated that children should be protected by their parents and that such behaviour is unacceptable.

Yeniduzen