Two men were given prison sentences for importing around two kilos of methamphetamines and nine firearms into Kyrenia Port in 2021, Yeniduzen reports.

During a drug enforcement operation called ‘Captain’s Mansion’ in Kyrenia Port on 21 December, 2021, two kilos of drugs valued at three million Turkish Lira and nine firearms were discovered. This led to the arrest of ship’s captain Akın Barut and crew member Ahmet Ünsal.

The drugs and firearms were seized during the operation carried out on the cargo and passenger ship named ‘Via Mare’, which had arrived from Taşucu.

The verdict on the case was given at Kyrenia Heavy Penalty Court by Judge Temay Sağer.

Reading out the verdict, the judge stated that the defendants imported drugs containing 1 kilo 936 grams 670 milligrams of Methamphetamine derivative substance to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) by sea to Kyrenia Tourism Port on December 2, 2021, without licences from the competent authority. The judge also disclosed that defendant Akın Barut imported 500 grams more of Methamphetamine into the country from Kyrenia Port on August 1, 2021. The judge mentioned that Barut also committed the offence of distributing 500 grams of Methamphetamine. The judge added that both defendants had imported nine firearms into the country.

Highlighting the prevalence of drug-related crimes on court agendas, Judge Sağer stated that one out of three cases involved drug offences. He said that drug importation crimes significantly impede efforts to combat drug trafficking in the country. Sağer emphasised the necessity of enhancing security at the port, calling on authorities to do so. Sağer also suggested utilising technology to improve port security.

Judge Sağer indicated that they considered the defendants’ roles in the crime for evaluation. They mentioned that Ahmet Ünsal acted under Akın Barut’s instructions and committed the importation offence once, thus they found it appropriate to impose a lesser sentence. Sağer explained that they considered Barut’s multiple importations of drugs to different countries as an aggravating factor against him. Sağer announced a sentence of 9 years for Barut and 5 years and 6 months for Ünsal.

