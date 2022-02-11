Friday, 11 February, 2022.

Two men arrested in connection with killing casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in an armed attack in Çatalköy on Tuesday evening, have been remanded in custody for a further six days, Kibris Postasi reported.

The two accused men, Ömer Tunç and Yusuf Güneş, appeared at Kyrenia court again this morning.

A number of rented vehicles have been linked to the shooting incident and an investigation is being carried out with the Turkish police.

In a separate report, Kibris Postasi writes that the two men arrived in North Cyprus on 28 February and had been engaged in business with the murdered casino operator Halil Falyalı.

Kibris Postasi