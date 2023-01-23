Monday, 23 January 2023

Two men who were wanted by the police for attempted manslaughter and fled to the south, were handed back to the TRNC authorities via the Metehan border crossing point, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kibris Postasi reported on 10 January that Isaıah Edirium and Amurie Andrew, had threatened a 23-year-old man with axes following an argument about money. Fearing for his life, he jumped from the balcony on the second floor of the Haspolat Municipal apartments where they lived.

The young man, named as Chukwudı Oliver Nwauuisi was critically injured, and remains in the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital.

Both of his assailants were remanded in custody for three days pending further investigation.

