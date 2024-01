Two Cameroonian nationals, wanted in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Ayça Alav at her place of business in Nicosia have been arrested, BRT reports.

The murder of Mrs. Alav took place on 22 December last year. She was tied up and gagged and died of asphyxiation, according to the coroner’s report.

The two suspects, BGK (32) and VSMT (32) were caught and arrested following a police operation.

The police investigation continues.

BRTK