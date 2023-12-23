LGC News logo

Two Men Arrested in Connection With Nicosia Murder

Frank Leon Dongho and Saddam Hüseyin
[Arrested in connection with murder – Saddam Hüseyin and Leon Dongho]
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Ayça Alav at her place of work, Hit Bit in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reports.

Frank Leon Dongho and Saddam Hussein, who were arrested for the crimes of “Intentional Homicide” and “Robbery,” were brought before Nicosia District Court today.

A police officer giving evidence in court stated that the two individuals currently wanted are suspected of killing Ayça Alav at her place of work and then committing a robbery at Alav Currency Exchange in Kyrenia.

The police informed the court that they believe two other people wanted in connection to the murder have fled to South Cyprus.

Stating that the investigation is ongoing, the police said that statements will be taken, and footage taken from cameras in the area will be examined. They requested that the suspects be held in custody for three days as part of the investigation.

The court ordered that the two men remain in custody for three days.

