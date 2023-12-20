LGC News logo

Two Men Injured in Explosion on Board Tanker

Two men were  injured as a result of an explosion during work with a spiral machine on the deck of the Maltese flagged oil tanker ‘MT AQASIA’ off the coast of Derinya, BRT reports.

According to a police statement, Emre Can suffered superficial burns on his hand and face, while Emre Kaşıkçıoğlu had superficial burns on his hands and feet after an empty barrel they were cutting exploded.

The injured men were taken off the ship by Coast Guard teams and conveyed by ambulance to Famagusta State Hospital where they remain under observation.

BRTK

