Saturday 5 November 2022

Two young men died in a traffic accident that occurred in the Bafra Hotels region in İskele, Yeniduzen reported on Friday evening.

According to the police statement, Oğuzhan Karaaslan (29) was driving toward the Kaya Artemis Hotel roundabout when his vehicle strayed into the opposite lane. His car collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Both he and his passenger Oktay Ortlek (27) died in the collision.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, Yusuf Aygun and his passenger Ibrahim Çelik (22) were both injured and are being treated at Famagusta State Hospital.

Yeniduzen