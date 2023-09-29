LGC News logo

Two More Arrested For Prescription Fraud

Friday, 29 September 2023 

Another pharmacist was arrested in Famagusta this morning as part of the ongoing investigation into prescription fraud, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement issued by the Police Press Office, said the following:

As part of the investigation carried out regarding the Issuance of Fake Prescriptions, a pharmacist was arrested in Famagusta this morning. The investigation into the incident continues“.

Last night, another person was arrested in Famagusta for “concealing evidence” within the scope of the same investigation. 

This brings the number of detainees related to the incident to 17.

