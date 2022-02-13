Sunday, 13 February, 2022.

Two further arrests were made today in connection with the murder of casino boss Halil Falyalı and his bodyguard/driver Murat Demirtaş in a mafia-style shooting incident that took place in Çatalköy last Tuesday evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

The names of the two new detainees are Veysel Sarı and Musa Çiçek. Both men are believed to have entered North Cyprus illegally and are waiting under strict security measures to appear at Kyrenia Court. Each suspect was given body armour to wear as a precaution.

Kibris Postasi