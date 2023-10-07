Saturday, 7 October 2023

Two garbage bags filled with prescription medicines were found dumped on an empty plot of land on Kartal Street in Nicosia, the police stated, Yeniduzen reports.

A passerby spotted the two bags and handed them over to the police.

Since the beginning of a police investigation into prescription fraud, following which 20 people, including doctors and pharmacists have been arrested and bags filled with prescription drugs have been discovered at a number of sites across the country.

Yeniduzen