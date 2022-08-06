Saturday, 6 August, 2022

Two more cases of monkeypox* have been detected in South Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the press in the south, two men aged 20 and 30, who recently arrived in Cyprus, were infected with the virus.

It was reported that the general health of the two men was good and that they were being treated in a specialist department at Nicosia General Hospital.

With today’s cases, the number of monkeypox cases seen in the south so far has increased to three.

Yeniduzen

*Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including: Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox. [Ed.]