Two more people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Kibris Postasi reported today.

There were 14,695 tests carried out in the last 24 hours with 186 people testing positive, 146 of whom were local.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 45, Kyrenia – 51, Famagusta – 31, Güzelyurt – 12, Iskele – 6 and Lefke – 1.

There are 2, 391 people being treated for the coronavirus, 91 are in the Pandemic Hospital and 21 are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 32,767 cases of the coronavirus and 123 deaths linked to the virus.

Kibris Postasi