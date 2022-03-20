Sunday, 20 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 613 people tested positive for the coronavirus and two people have died, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 234, Kyrenia – 151, Famagusta – 124, Güzelyurt – 55, Iskele – 35, Lefke – 14.

There were 21, 360 tests for Covid-19 performed on Saturday.

Currently, 4,472 people are being treated for the coronavirus. There are 41 patients in the Pandemic Centre, and seven patients in the intensive care unit.

To date, the total number of cases is 76,571 and there have been 207 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK