Two more people have died from the coronavirus and 269 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, 209 of whom were local, BRT reported.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 80, Kyrenia – 52, Famagusta – 51, Güzelyurt – 10, Iskele region – 16.

The total number of tests made in the last 24 hours was 23,894.

Currently, there are 14 patients infected with the coronavirus in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 26,033 and there have been 96 deaths linked to the disease.

