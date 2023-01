Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Two new speed cameras in Cengizköy and on the Gemikonağı-Lefke road have gone live today, Yeniduzen reports.

The Traffic Department of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport stated that the two cameras have been installed on the Cengizköy region of the Güzelyurt-Lefke main road and on the Gemikonağı-Lefke road.

The speed limit on the Güzelyurt-Lefke main road near Cengizköy is 65km/h and the speed limit on the Gemikonağı-Lefke road is 50km/h.

Yeniduzen