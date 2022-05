Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Two pedestrians were injured by a drunk driver in Alsancak late on Monday evening, Yeniduzen reported.

The driver, Sezai Kaya (35) had 297 ml/gr of alcohol in his system while driving on Karaoğlanoğlu Street in Alsancak at around 11.45pm. He struck two pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road. Both suffered foot fractures.

The driver was arrested and the police investigation is ongoing.

