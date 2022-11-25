Friday, 25 November 2022

A motorist was arrested for hitting two pedestrians in a drunk driving incident last night, Yeniduzen reports.

Vladimir Vorozhtsov (21) who was driving with 139 ml/mg of alcohol in his blood, lost control of his steering on the Kyrenia-Alsancak main road, hitting two pedestrians, Abdulkadir Beldek (20) and Baran Yavuz (21) who were walking on the roadside. The legal alcohol limit when driving in the TRNC is 49 milligrams of alcohol in every 100 milligrams of blood.

Both men were injured and taken to Kyrenia State Hospital for treatment. Baran Yavuz was transferred to Abdulkadir Beldek Nicosia State Hospital. The other pedestrian Abdulkadir Beldek, was transferred to the Near East University Hospital where he remains under observation in intensive care.

The driver Vladimir Vorozhtsov was arrested.

Yeniduzen