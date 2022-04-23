Saturday, 22 April 2022

Two pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle on the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) campus in the early hours of Saturday morning, BRT reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Fatih Bulut (30) lost control of his steering while driving on the EMU campus area in Famagusta at around 01:30 on Saturday.

He was found to have 130 mg of alcohol on his breath.

Reportedly his vehicle hit the curb and mounted the pavement, striking a streetlamp and two pedestrians who were walking on the pavement.

The two pedestrians named Ronak Shaneh and Pouriya Hassanzade were injured in the accident and taken to Famagusta State Hospital. Pouriya Hassanzade was taken to the Accident and Emergency department, Ronak Shaneh sustained a fractured right leg.

The driver has been arrested and the police investigation continues.

BRTK