Saturday, 6 August, 2022

The Greek Cypriot administration has to reject the two-state proposal, and it can never be accepted, Greek Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides said, Kibris Postasi reported.

In an interview with Astra Radio, he was asked if the the proposal for two equal and sovereign states in Cyprus “could be overturned”, the foreign minister said that this proposal was “contrary to the thesis of the rest of the world, the UN Security Council and the EU; the Greek Cypriot administration had to reject this thesis and it could never be accepted”.

Claiming that “If there is anyone who needs to change this thesis, it is Turkey“, Kasoulides said, “Negotiations cannot be held as long as the other side has this thesis, but on the other hand, negotiations on Confidence Building Measures (CBM) can be made“.

Regarding the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen’s proposal to launch a bi-communal project on renewable energy, Kasoulides said that preliminary consultations were held to build a solar energy array in the UN buffer zone for the use of the two Cypriot communities, and that nothing official had happened so far.

