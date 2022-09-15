Thursday, 15 September 2022

Two Syrian migrants who illegally entered North Cyprus* from the south through the military zone have been arrested, Kibris Postasi reports.

At their court hearing, Judge Hazal Hacımulla stated that as they had no legal status in the country, they should be remanded in custody for a period of no longer than one month, to await trial.

*Since 2018, Cyprus has become a major destination for refugees. As routes into the European Union via Greece close and refugees’ living conditions in countries like Turkey and Lebanon worsen, traffickers are instead offering Syrian refugees a risky crossing to Cyprus. Many arriving on the island live in dire conditions in overcrowded reception centres, while government ministers stoke anti-refugee sentiment. Some land in Northern Cyprus and mistake it for the RoC – Project Syndicate.Org

Kibris Postasi