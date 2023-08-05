Saturday, 5 August 2023

Two police officers were injured, one fatally, after they stopped a driver in the road on Friday midnight, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident took place near the Tantura junction on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road.

The two police officers who had stopped a vehicle to tell the driver to dip his headlights, were standing in the road speaking to the driver when they were struck by a car whose driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver Bülent Güner (44) was arrested,

Police officers Oytun Çakır and Coşkun Küçük, who were injured in the accident, were taken to Famagusta State Hospital, but Oytun Çakır died later on despite all efforts to save his life.

Yeniduzen