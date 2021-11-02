Two EasyJet planes from Luton and Liverpool were unable to land at Larnaca Airport because the runway was flooded, Yeniduzen reported.

Low visibility and heavy rainfall forced the two flights to be diverted to Paphos Airport on Saturday night.

The Greek Cypriot press reported that there were floods in the Kiti region and that there were 20 emergency calls requiring the services of the Fire Brigade in Limbia.

Meanwhile passengers from four vehicles, stranded on flooded roads, were rescued and their vehicles were towed by the Civil Defence and Fire Brigade teams.

