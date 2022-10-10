Monday, 10 October 2022

Two municipal workers’ unions have suspended strike action after the finance minister asked for one day to pay their overdue salaries, Yeniduzen reports.

The strike due to take place today by the Municipal Workers’ Union (BES) and the Revolutionary Workers’ Unions Federation (Dev-İş) because of non-payment of salaries was suspended.

President of BES Mustafa Yalınkaya, stated that Minister of Finance Alişan Şan asked for one day in order to deposit the municipal workers’ payments.

He said that his union along with Dev-İş had agreed to this. Yalınkaya said, “If the payments are not made during the day, our action will begin tomorrow“.

Yeniduzen