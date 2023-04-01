Saturday, 1 April 2023

Two vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in a parked vehicle in Taşkınköy yesterday evening, damaging the vehicle parked behind, BRT reports.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, however, the rear bumper, tail lights, tyres and boot of the vehicle were completely burned out. The rear window exploded in the heat, damaging the front of the vehicle parked behind. The bumper, a tyre and driver’s door were damaged by the heat of the fire.

According to the Police Press Officer, it is believed that the fire began after high-voltage batteries stored in the boot of the car, short circuited.

BRTK