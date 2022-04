Tuesday, 5 April 2022

A 33-year-old workman doing insulation work in a lift shaft in the basement of a hotel under construction in Alsancak, was killed when he accidentally activated the lift upwards, trapping himself between piping and the lift, Yeniduzen reported.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 65-year-old worker died after he fell off the roof of an apartment building in Famagusta where he was doing paintwork.

Yeniduzen