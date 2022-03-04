Friday, 4 March, 2022.

A two-year-old boy who fell down a well shaft is unconscious in hospital, Yeniduzen reported.

Little Hasan Tören was playing in overgrown ground between orchards near Güzelyurt and Kalkanlı while his family was collecting citrus fruit, when he fell down a 30 metre-deep well which was not covered.

He was rescued by Civil Defence and firefighting teams. Young Hasan was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

LGC News has published six articles since August 2020 about accidents involving uncovered wells, including one article about one man drowning in a well.

Yeniduzen