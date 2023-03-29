Wednesday, 29 March 2023

A bus driver, found guilty of hitting a pedestrian while she was crossing the road, has been sentenced to two years in prison, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident happened on 13 October, 2020 when the driver Ahmet Evli hit Siddika Keleş (81) while she was using the pedestrian crossing.

Siddika Keleş, who was seriously injured, was taken to hospital where she remained for one month receiving treatment and died there.

The senior Judge, Mine Ozankaya, reading out the verdict, said that the accident took place on the busiest road in Kyrenia.

She stated that Ahmet Evli had failed to drive with due care and attention, hitting the pensioner, who was using the pedestrian crossing and was clearly visible at a distance of three metres.

Evli’s lawyers said that he had no criminal record and no other traffic violations on his driving record. He had expressed great remorse about the accident, his lawyers said.

Evli was sentenced to two years in prison and was also banned from driving for one year after his release.

Yeniduzen