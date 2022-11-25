Friday, 25 November 2022

Two people were arrested for passing counterfeit Euros in two different markets in Bostancı, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the report police found more counterfeit banknotes in the car belonging to those arrested.

Greek Cypriot daily Kathimerini also reported that two Greek Cypriot youths, aged 16 and 18 respectively were arrested in Bostancı for making purchases using counterfeit Euro banknotes.

The police warned that there is a possibility that these counterfeit banknotes may have been released beforehand.

“Considering the possibility of the said counterfeit money being put on the market earlier, banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions, markets and banks holding Euro banknotes in “50, 20, 10 and 5” denominations starting with the serial number MB66688880, should be aware. People and institutions that trade and exchange money with citizens are kindly requested to be very careful, and to report anyone they deem suspicious to the nearest police station”.

Yeniduzen