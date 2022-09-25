Sunday, 25 September 2022

A Russian company has applied to the TRNC Civil Aviation department regarding flights to and from Ercan Airport, President Tatar has said, Yeniduzen reports.

President Tatar was speaking at an interview with and AA correspondent referred to media speculation that there would be direct flights to North Cyprus from Russia, said:

“At the moment, my knowledge is that a Russian company has applied to our civil aviation administration for flights. Our people, in consultation with Turkish civil aviation, gave them an answer about the conditions under which the planes will land and take off from Ercan Airport, and they are currently reevaluating this answer, but I am not sure whether this flight will be direct or not. I know it’s a work [in progress]”.

Referring to the United States lifting its arms embargo on Greek Cyprus in 2023, Tatar said that the Greek Cypriots were already armed and this decision was unacceptable.

“This (decision) will increase [inter-communal] tension and tensions in the region by arming the Island even more, and this will not benefit anyone. This is not really a good move, it is a madness of the Greeks in my opinion’‘, he said.

Tatar called on the US to reconsider its decision.

President Erdoğan’s Call to Recognise the TRNC

Regarding Turkish President Erdoğan’s call for recognition of the TRNC during his address at the UN General Assembly, Tatar said that there are two separate states in Cyprus.

Britain Has Not Fulfilled Its Responsibility as Guarantor

Tatar said that the UK had merely remained as a spectator to the changing conditions in Cyprus. It had favoured the Greek Cypriots to the detriment of the Turkish Cypriots, he said.

“...[Britain has not moved a finger, because they have superiors in the south, they have their own interests. I am sorry to say this, but I am disappointed that a guarantor country, which is a spectator to such injustice in Cyprus and should be impartial, continues to be irresponsible for this long. They are still spectators to the Turkish Cypriot people who have suffered all kinds of injustices under the embargo and isolation”.

No Tripartite Talks at The UN

Stating that there will be no tripartite meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades in New York this year, Tatar stated that there will be elections in the Republic of Cyprus in February 2023 and Anastasiades is no longer a candidate.

”Every Turkish Citizen Should Visit TRNC Once”

Tatar also stated that with the opening of the new airport on November 15, Turkey will have the opportunity to reach the TRNC from various airports and said, “Every Turkish citizen should visit the TRNC at least once”, President Tatar said.

Yeniduzen