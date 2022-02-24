Thursday, 24 February, 2022.

The Turkish Cypriot Association has organised a second protest to be held outside Waltham Forest Town Hall E17 4JF on 3 March, between 6.30 and 8.30pm

Why The Protest?

­On the 15th November 2021, the British Turkish Cypriot community gained permission to raise the Turkish Cypriot flag outside the Waltham Forest Town Hall to celebrate their independence day. However, the flag was pulled down prematurely as the council succumbed to racist pressure from outside powers. Council leader Grace Williams then apologised to other communities for the “offence” caused, insulting the Turkish Cypriot community further.

1) Waltham Forest Council believes it can continue to discriminate against Turkish Cypriots. They have ignored our petition, complaints and even our voices! We need to show we are not going away!

2) Turkish Cypriots are proud of their culture, heritage, roots and most importantly their flag. Politicians cannot racially insult us for celebrating this!

3) If we don’t speak up for ourselves, nobody else will! If we stay quiet, the council will continue to discriminate against us! On the 9th December 2021, the British Turkish Cypriot community responded by carrying out a protest outside the Waltham Forest Town Hall. Unfortunately, despite the protest being a success, the council have maintained their racist and discriminatory stance on the issue.

The CTCA have also launched a petition on Change.Org.

CTCA Press Release