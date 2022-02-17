Thursday, 17 February, 2022.

Britain has sent another four of its Typhoon jet fighters to RAF Akrotiri amid mounting tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, Cyprus Mail reported.

The UK has made the contribution as it is a member of NATO.

The four Typhoon jets will soon start patrolling along with its NATO allies in eastern Europe, a press release issued by the British bases said today.

The statement also said that British warship HMS Trent had commenced patrols in the Eastern Mediterranean along with Turkey, Italy, Spain and Canada.

Meanwhile, HMS Diamond is preparing to head for the Eastern Mediterranean in the next few days. Her primary role is to provide her fellow ships with air defence using the Sea Viper anti-air missile system which detects enemy threats.

In the past few weeks, Russia has heightened tension with the West while it has massed troops along the Ukraine border ahead of a potential invasion.

Cyprus Mail