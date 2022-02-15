Tuesday, 15 February, 2022.

Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsey Hoyle is paying a three-day visit to Cyprus, Daily Sabah reported.

During his first visit to the island, Hoyle will meet Greek Cypriot administration President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials before visiting Nicosia (Lefkoşa) and British bases in Episkopi and Akrotiri.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriots living in the UK have called on the Speaker of the House of Commons to visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus during his visit to the island.

A statement from the Council of Turkish Cypriots Association UK (CTCA-UK) said:

“Britain is a guarantor power to the Cyprus negotiations. We British Turkish Cypriots would expect and appreciate the Speaker of Parliament Sir Lindsey Hoyle, while visiting Cyprus, to take this valuable opportunity also extending his visit to Turkish Cypriot officials in the North“.

Daily Sabah