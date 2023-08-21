Monday, 21 August 2023

The United Nations (UN) Security Council is meeting today, during which time it will also evaluate the confrontation with UN personnel in Pile.

Meanwhile, Russia, it has been claimed, prevented the publication of the statement condemning the Pile incident, which was prepared unanimously by the UK Permanent Mission to the UN and approved by the USA and France, at the weekend and demanded a review.

At today’s meeting of the Security Council, the joint statement in question and Russia’s position are expected to be clarified.

Vladimir Putin’s government has not yet condemned the attack on Peacekeeping personnel in Cyprus.

UN personnel, who tried to stop the unauthorised construction of the Arçoz (Yiğitler) – Pile road in the UN-administered buffer zone by the Turkish administration, were beaten by plainclothes Turkish police and soldiers, and UN vehicles were damaged and pushed by tractors in the area.

The Turkish administration wants to widen and improve 4.1 kilometres of the 11.6-kilometre road through the UN-administered buffer zone.

