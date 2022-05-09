Monday, 9 May 2022

UBP deputy Ünal Üstel, has been given the task of forming a government by President Ersin Tatar, Yeniduzen reported.

“Believe me, I would like to thank the Prime Minister Sucuoğlu, my friends from the UBP and the President of the Republic for their trust“, Üstel said.

Stating that he expects to receive authorisation from the UBP, Üstel said, “We will start the government work in line with the authority I will receive. We will form the government in a short time“.

Noting that he has been described as one of the most experienced names in the party for a long time, Üstel said, “It wasn’t much of a surprise for me. It is not an easy process. We will get through this process together and in solidarity”.

He also announced that this task was given to him after the consultations of Üstel, Sucuoğlu and Tatar.

Yeniduzen