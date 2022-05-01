Sunday, 1 May 2022

Narin Ferdi Şefik, Chairman of the Supreme Court and Supreme Election Board, has described the idea of holding local elections as “worrying” because of the uncertainty about the local elections, the date and if they were going to be held at all. She said, “It is a very difficult event for the Supreme Election Board to be mentioned together, it is beyond a nightmare“, Yeniduzen reported.

Şefik told Yeniduzen that this issue is a political process and that the decision will be made by the Assembly, and noted that the Supreme Election Board (YSK) stepped in after the process.

She also stressed that the authorities should take steps in accordance with the legislation, so that early elections are not necessary.

Stating that the repetition of the early elections held three months ago creates a very difficult situation for the employees, Şefik also drew attention to the financial resources that will be required in a possible election.

Reminding that local elections should be held at the end of June according to the Constitution, Şefik said, “As of the end of June, the terms of office of mayors, councils of elders and headmen expire“.

Stating that they wanted a date for local elections from Melis when there was such a problem, a constitutional rule, Şefik noted that last week, the leader of the Assembly replied that “the Assembly could not make a decision because the government did not give a date“.

Yeniduzen