Sunday, 30 October 2022

Illegal and uncontrolled garbage dumps in Güzelyurt are toxic, the main opposition party CTP has stated, Kibris Postasi reports.

The CTP candidate for mayor of Güzelyurt Municipality Osman Bican, emphasised that Güzelyurt Municipality had not acted to solve the problem. Meanwhile, CTP Güzelyurt District President Çağlar Gulamkadir said that the sites where municipal waste is randomly dumped do not only create environmental pollution, but threaten public health because of the toxic chemicals released into the atmosphere when fires break out in summer.

Following a visit to the illegal waste disposal sites, Bican said, “Right now, the garbage and solid waste problem in Güzelyurt, which can compete with the big cities that are dealing with intense immigration and construction, is gradually reaching unbearable dimensions.

“Within the framework of the Solid Waste Master Plan, Güngör Solid Waste Facility, which is the only legal storage facility in our country, remains and uncontrolled garbage areas such as Güneşköy Garbage and Mevlevi Garbage are created in the vicinity of Güzelyurt, where illegal and completely arbitrary landfills are accumulated. It is not acceptable”, Bican said.

Kibris Postasi