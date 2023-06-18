Sunday, 18 June 2023

The project for a submarine electricity cable to run between mainland Turkey and North Cyprus is technically ready, Professor Murat Fahrioğlu stated, Kibris Postasi reports.

Professor Fahrioğlu, who is the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Programme Coordinator at the North Cyprus campus of Middle East Technical University (METU), said that “Island networks are very sensitive networks because they are small and isolated, and they generally need connection to mainland networks that are much larger than themselves. Many islands around the world are either connected or are about to be connected to larger networks“.

Referring to studies carried out between Turkey and the TRNC in this regard, Prof. Fahrioğlu, who is also a member of the Joint Energy Working Group, said that “An energy agreement was signed between Turkey and the TRNC in 2017. Subsequently, a Joint Energy Working Group was established between the two countries. I am also a member of this board. It was decided that it would work well using the HVDC-VSC model“.

Kibris Postasi