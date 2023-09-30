Saturday, 30 September 2023

Following remarks made by Turkish President Erdoğan at the National Security Council, which indicated that the UN Forces in Cyprus (UNFICYP) was biased against the Turkish Cypriots and where he emphasised the need for UNFICYP to make a written agreement concerning its relations with the TRNC, President Ersin Tatar released the following statement:

“We are delighted with the remarks in the fourth article of the statement made today after the National Security Council convened under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. These remarks rendered us even more powerful.

“In the statement of the National Security Council, attention was drawn to the double-standard and biased attitude displayed by the UN Peacekeeping Force against the construction of the Yiğitler-Pile road, which was launched only to meet a completely humanitarian need in line with the rightful demands of our citizens residing in the village of Pile that has a special status. This attitude, demonstrated by the transportation of additional UN soldiers to the region, is compatible neither with the principle of impartiality nor with the notion of peacekeeping.

“These incidents clearly reveal that it is essential for the activities of the UN Peacekeeping Force in our country to be placed on a legal basis with a written agreement.

“Hereby, I would like to emphasise once again that the Republic of Türkiye used its rights arising from international law and agreements on 20 July 1974 Turkish Peace Operation and peace and tranquillity were established in Cyprus. If we can lead a peaceful life today without worrying about security, we owe this to the deterrent power of the heroic Turkish Armed Forces.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the members of the National Security Council on behalf of myself and my people”.

