Friday, 7 October 2022

The TRNC government has given the UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) one month to make an agreement with the Turkish Cypriot government regarding its presence on the island or withdraw from its two camps on the Turkish Cypriot side, Turkish daily Hurriyet reports.

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said that the UN Peacekeeping Force, which aside from its presence in the buffer zone has two camps and a contact point in the TRNC, is present with permission of the Greek Cypriot side only.

“The hospitality is over, either sign a military agreement with the TRNC or withdraw from the TRNC”, he said.

This ultimatum follows a call by Turkish President Erdogan at the UN Assembly in New York for international recognition of the TRNC.

Hurriyet