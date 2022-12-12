Monday, 12 December 2022

There is a fuel crisis at Kib-Tek, Chairman of El-Sen Çağlayan Cesurer warned, Kibris Postasi reports.

The leader of EL-Sen union pointed out that fuel for the Teknecik Power Station should have arrived one week ago. If no fuel arrives by Friday, everything will come to a halt, he said.

Noting that despite the government’s special agreement on fuel supply with Turkish company TPIC, there was a fuel problem, Cesurer said, “A ship brought fuel, [on November 21] then disappeared and did not bring any more fuel“, he said.

Kibris Postasi