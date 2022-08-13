Saturday, 13 August, 2022

The government’s ‘Draft Law on the Unification of Municipalities’ agreed upon by a cross-party committee will create chaos on top of chaos in municipalities, the President of the Municipal Workers Union (BES), Mustafa Yalınkaya said, Yeniduzen reported.

The union will continue taking action to stop the bill becoming law, Yalınkaya said.

“This is not the reform we want. It was a package that prioritised sustainability. The government passed it on the instructions given to them, based on numbers. We don’t have the text. In the content of the bill, there is a text that will cause new chaos as well as constitutional violations. There is an opinion that it will return from the Constitution. We are against this bill. We will continue our actions so that the bill does not pass through parliament. The bill will create chaos on top of chaos in municipalities”, Yalınkaya warned.

Though details are not available currently, there are 28 municipalities and the aim of the bill is to reduce their numbers by around half as per one of the many reforms included in the 2016-2018 Economic Protocol signed between Turkey and the TRNC

