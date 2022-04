Friday, 15 April 2022.

KTAMS, Kamu-Sen, Kamu-İş and Hak-Sen have organised a strike at the Labour Department today in protest against the soaring cost of living and alleged government efforts to privatise certain public institutions, Yeniduzen reported.

The strike, supported by a number of unions, is “against the impoverishment and extinction that the government has dragged into society and the privatisation of the institutions of society“.

