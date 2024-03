Three unions are holding a one-day strike at the Central Prison in Minareliköy, BRTK reports.

The three unions – the Turkish Cypriot Public Servants Union (KTAMS), the Turkish Cypriot Public Servants Union (KAMUSEN) and the Turkish Cypriot Public Employees Union (KAMU-İŞ) are holding the one-day strike today in protest at the lack of technical personnel at the new prison.

This has been a long-standing problem, the unions say.

The strike begins this morning at 8.30am and 3.30pm.

BRTK