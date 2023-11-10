Friday, 10 November 2023

A warning strike was held by unions in protest at the shortage of firefighting equipment at Ercan Airport, Yeniduzen reports.

Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS) and the Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KAMU-SEN) while giving a press statement, called on the Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Erhan Arıklı, to take action and urged for the prompt resolution of the problems.

The General Secretary of KTAMS, Güven Bengihan stated that firefighters, who moved into the airport building on July 20, had received assurances that the deficiencies in the building would be addressed as soon as possible.

He noted, however, that three months had passed, and no progress had been made. Bengihan stated that the existing problems had become worse, such as a lack of reliable electricity supply. Meanwhile, two generators had exploded damaging two fire engines, he said.

Bengihan emphasised that urgent action was needed to resolve these problems and invited Minister Arıklı to take action, especially in view of the fact that the government’s strike ban at Ercan Airport ends on November 24.

Additionally, President of KAMU-SEN, Metin Atan, also invited the transport minister to visit the airport and see the problems first-hand.

Atan stated that if the infrastructure issues were not resolved promptly, those problems would escalate. He emphasised the immediate necessity of acquiring two vehicles for the Fire Brigade. The unions highlighted various issues, including the alarm system, fire hydrants, the emergency garage door, and EBS system, which have not been addressed.

The unions warned that if these issues were not resolved promptly, they would escalate and grow more complex.

Yeniduzen