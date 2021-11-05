Three public sector unions, KTAMS, KAMU-SEN and KAMU-İŞ, are holding a four-and-a-half hour strike and protest in front of the Prime Ministry today, Kibris Postasi reported.

A statement made by KTAMS President Güven Bengihan on behalf of the three unions, said that the reason for the strike and action was “to protest against the price hikes“.

A general strike will be held in all workplaces, except 112, Emergency and Intensive Care Services of Hospitals, between 08.00-12.30 today.

The union members will begin a march at 10:00 and hold a protest demonstration and give a press statement in front of the Prime Ministry.

