Unions Resume Strike at Central Prison

Members of three unions have resumed their strike at the Central Prison, saying that the government has failed to fulfil its promise to provide technical staff for the prison, Yeniduzen reports.

President of KAMU-İŞ Ahmet Serdaroğlu, in his statement on behalf of the three unions, KTAMS, KAMU SEN and  KAMU-İŞ, said that the Minister of Internal Affairs Dursun Oğuz and the government could not fulfil their promises that ‘the problem will be resolved before the holiday’, and for this reason they resumed the action and strike that they had suspended. 

He said the following: 

In the Central Prison, due to the shortage of technical staff, we had previously suspended the strike we initiated. This was because the Minister of Interior, Dursun Oğuz, promised our unions that the necessary technical staff shortage would be addressed before the holiday. However, unfortunately, at this stage, Minister of Interior Dursun Oğuz and the government have not fulfilled their promise given for ‘before the holiday.’ Due to the government and the minister’s failure to fulfil their commitment, we are resuming the suspended strike as of today“.

Yeniduzen

