Monday, 25 July, 2022

Public sector unions have filed a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court to annul the latest government decree which imposes a pay cut to public servants’ salaries, Yeniduzen reported.

Union members and their representatives assembled in front of the Courts and issued press statements before they made the application to the court.

Leader of KTAMS Güven Bengihan, said that they will demand an interim order regarding the decree and that they will demand “recovery of irreparable damages“.

Bengihan said, “If an interim order is received, no deductions will be made on salaries.

“However, if the court case process is delayed and it turns out that we were right after the case was discussed, cuts will take place“, he said.

Last week the coalition government issued a decree stipulating that public sector workers’ salaries over 15,000 TL would be cut by 20 percent. This brought a huge outcry from the unions. Following which, the decree was adjusted to impose a 10 percent pay cut to salaries over 15,000 TL and a 20 percent cut to salaries over 30,000 TL.

The decree was said to be temporary and would be reviewed in April 2023.

Yeniduzen